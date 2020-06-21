Global  

Yoga can play a vital role in building immunity: Union Minister Pradhan

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed on the need for practising yoga, saying the ancient practice can play a vital role in bolstering physical and mental wellbeing and building immunity. The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'ghar ghar me yog', which signifies the importance of staying at home and practising yoga with family while observing social distancing.
