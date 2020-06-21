Yoga can play a vital role in building immunity: Union Minister Pradhan
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed on the need for practising yoga, saying the ancient practice can play a vital role in bolstering physical and mental wellbeing and building immunity. The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'ghar ghar me yog', which signifies the importance of staying at home and practising yoga with family while observing social distancing.
On the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day, several union ministers performed yoga on June 21. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga in Delhi. Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed yoga with his family in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism...
