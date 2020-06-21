Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surender or Surrender: Twitterati reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Modi

DNA Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Gandhi shared an international publication's article on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Sonia Gandhi questions PM Modi over India-China faceoff

Watch: Sonia Gandhi questions PM Modi over India-China faceoff 02:50

 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Modi about the violent faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh. Sonia Gandhi said that PM Modi should come out and tell the nation about the present situation in Ladakh and whether some of our soldiers were still missing. She further...

Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi inaugurates silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital. Speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:08Published
COVID-19: Violence against frontline workers not acceptable, says PM Modi [Video]

COVID-19: Violence against frontline workers not acceptable, says PM Modi

During silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences on June 01, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Rahul Gandhi requests PM Modi to reconsider economic package [Video]

Rahul Gandhi requests PM Modi to reconsider economic package

Reacting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic announcements of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 said that today our poor people need money, I am..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this