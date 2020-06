Related videos from verified sources CRPF personnel perform Yoga in Jammu



Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on June 21 celebrated International Yoga Day by performing various Asanas. This was the sixth edition of International Yoga Day. The CRPF personnel also maintained.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 9 minutes ago Vadodara rangoli artists organize online exhibition to mark International Yoga Day



An online exhibition was organised in Vadodara city to mark International Day of Yoga. A group organized online exhibition with rangolis of various Asanas. The event was conducted by Sahaj Rangoli.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 11 minutes ago From politicos to armed forces: India celebrates International Yoga Day



Nation celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21. From political leaders to armed forces, all joined hands to celebrate the day. Yoga guru Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this