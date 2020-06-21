Covid-19: Rajasthan records 393 new cases; tally reaches 14,930
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () For the second straight day, the state tumbled its single-day record for new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. On the first day of launching Covid-19 awareness campaign, the state reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases.
Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania say the state has “all the markings of the next large epicenter.” CNN reported the team also added that the state is at risk of being the...
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on June 21 informed about the current status of the state on COVID-19. He said that the total of 596 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded..