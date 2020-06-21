Global  

Covid-19: Rajasthan records 393 new cases; tally reaches 14,930

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
For the second straight day, the state tumbled its single-day record for new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. On the first day of launching Covid-19 awareness campaign, the state reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases.
Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Three deaths, 229 new cases take Rajasthan's tally to 14,156

 Three persons died while 299 others were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, bringing the tally to 14,156 on Friday. Ajmer, Jaipur and Karauli reported...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 115 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan mounts to 13,096

 The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Recoveries cross 2L-mark, but worst-ever spike in Covid cases in a day

 India on Friday saw another record spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

