Rajasthan CM to launch coronavirus awareness drive on Monday

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will launch a special drive with an aim to spread awareness about coronavirus among people in over 11,000 villages on Monday, an official statement said.
