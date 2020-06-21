Rajasthan CM to launch coronavirus awareness drive on Monday
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will launch a special drive with an aim to spread awareness about coronavirus among people in over 11,000 villages on Monday, an official statement said.
In order to fight the coronavirus and give relief to the people, Rajasthan Government has taken a decision to fix the charges for treatment of patients in private hospitals in Rajasthan. Private labs in the state will not be able to charge more than Rs 2200 per examination for COVID-19 test and the...
Interacting with civil society representatives through video conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the threat of coronavirus has not been averted. He said It is imperative for all..
District administration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur created awareness among people through wall paintings. Artists also painted murals on walls to express their gratitude towards doctors, paramedics, police..