Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’

IndiaTimes Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Congress’s Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm on social media on Sunday as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Surender Modi”, playing on the word ‘surrender’ in the context of China. Tagging a news report in Japanese media headlined ‘India’s appeasement policy towards China unravels’, Rahul tweeted, “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Govt was fast asleep, soldiers paid the price': Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh faceoff

'Govt was fast asleep, soldiers paid the price': Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh faceoff 01:15

 Rahul Gandhi has upped the ante against the Modi govt in connection with the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Citing a remark from MoS Defence Shripad Naik, where the minister said it was a pre-planned attack, Rahul Gandhi lashed out saying that the Modi government was fast asleep and the...

Related videos from verified sources

'My labourer friends, country understands your emotions and needs': PM Modi [Video]

'My labourer friends, country understands your emotions and needs': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' said, "My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions and your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' starting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
India's villages taught lesson to cities on COVID management: PM Modi [Video]

India's villages taught lesson to cities on COVID management: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 20 that villages of India have fought corona, and the rural regions have taught lesson even to cities. "COVID19 is a huge menace, the whole world has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary on June 19. PM Modi said, "Our Atal ji, who himself was connoisseur of literature, used to often say, 'I am an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Ladakh face-off | Rahul Gandhi keeps up attack on Narendra Modi

 “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi [sic],” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged an opinion piece, published by the “Japan Times”, headlined, “India’s...
Hindu


Tweets about this

StandzWe

UnitedWeStandz RT @timesofindia: Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’ https://t.co/b4GlI4fIpz https://t.co/Je3gsxIFbA 25 seconds ago

priyapantchimu2

प्रिया पंत (Priya Pant) RT @TOIIndiaNews: Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’ https://t.co/RfY1QHPMxt 3 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’ https://t.co/RfY1QHPMxt 10 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’ https://t.co/QPi92VlNMy 14 minutes ago

BijayKu20294407

Bijay Kumar Das RT @the_hindu: After accusing PM #Modi of having ‘surrendered’ Indian territory to Chinese aggression, former Congress president #RahulGand… 18 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’ https://t.co/b4GlI4fIpz https://t.co/Je3gsxIFbA 21 minutes ago