Rahul keeps up attack on PM ‘Surender Modi’

Monday, 22 June 2020 () Congress’s Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm on social media on Sunday as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Surender Modi”, playing on the word ‘surrender’ in the context of China. Tagging a news report in Japanese media headlined ‘India’s appeasement policy towards China unravels’, Rahul tweeted, “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi.”
Rahul Gandhi has upped the ante against the Modi govt in connection with the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Citing a remark from MoS Defence Shripad Naik, where the minister said it was a pre-planned attack, Rahul Gandhi lashed out saying that the Modi government was fast asleep and the...