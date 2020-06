FIRST LOOK OUT! Rana Daggubati shares the poster of Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath starrer Krishna And His Leela Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rana Daggubati has shared the first poster of Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath starrer Krishna And His Leela which has been directed by Ravikanth Perepu. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this