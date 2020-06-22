Global  

The King's Man trailer: Ralph Fiennes' prequel to the Kingsman franchise promises a thrilling origin story

Bollywood Life Monday, 22 June 2020
The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Br hl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.
 THE KING’S MAN movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's...

