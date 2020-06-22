The King's Man trailer: Ralph Fiennes' prequel to the Kingsman franchise promises a thrilling origin story



Related videos from verified sources The King's Man with Ralph Fiennes - Official New Trailer



Check out the official new trailer for the action movie The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:18 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ralph Fiennes Becomes 'The King's Man' in New Action-Packed Trailer - Watch Now! The King’s Man is ready to hit theaters for real this time! After the release of the movie was delayed because of the worldwide health crisis, 20th Century Fox...

Just Jared 8 hours ago





