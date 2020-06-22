Global  

Supreme Court agrees to allow Rath Yatra in very restricted manner

IndiaTimes Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the annual Rath Yatra in Puri from Tuesday in a very "restricted manner" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.The apex court, which had earlier stayed this year's Rath Yatra, said it will leave it to the Jagannath Temple Management Trust and Odisha government to conduct the festival in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation.
