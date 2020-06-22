Supreme Court agrees to allow Rath Yatra in very restricted manner Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the annual Rath Yatra in Puri from Tuesday in a very "restricted manner" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.The apex court, which had earlier stayed this year's Rath Yatra, said it will leave it to the Jagannath Temple Management Trust and Odisha government to conduct the festival in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation.


