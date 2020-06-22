Global  

SC allows annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra with certain restrictions; Centre, Odisha thank top court

DNA Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23.
News video: Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra

Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra 01:26

 Following Supreme Court's order to allow Rath Yatra to be held in Puri under certain restrictions, Odisha minister for Higher Education and Agriculture Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said state government welcomes the decision and informs that all safety measures will be taken. "On behalf of devotees of Lord...

SC agrees to allow Rath Yatra with restrictions

 The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the annual Rath Yatra in Puri from Tuesday in a very "restricted manner" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.The...
IndiaTimes

