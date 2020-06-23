Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 LIVE: Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra begins in Puri, only 500 people allowed to pull chariots
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () In this Yatra, Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum to give Darshan to all his devotees. It is believed that the one who becomes the part of Rath Yatra, get rid of his sins and will go to heaven.
The fire and disaster management department sanitised roads in Odisha's Puri ahead of Rath Yatra. They conducted the sanitisation drive at Grand Road of Puri on June 22. Odisha Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration are fully prepared to hold the Rath Yatra. Supreme Court on June 22...
Preparations are underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. The Supreme Court on June 22 has granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, no..
Supreme Court on June 22 allowed Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and said the..
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on June 22 reacted on Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra. He said, "Supreme Court has allowed organisation of Rath Yatra with certain restrictions in Odisha...