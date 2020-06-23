Global  

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 LIVE: Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra begins in Puri, only 500 people allowed to pull chariots

DNA Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
In this Yatra, Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum to give Darshan to all his devotees. It is believed that the one who becomes the part of Rath Yatra, get rid of his sins and will go to heaven.
News video: Rath Yatra: Odisha's fire and disaster management dept sanitised roads in Puri

Rath Yatra: Odisha's fire and disaster management dept sanitised roads in Puri 02:20

 The fire and disaster management department sanitised roads in Odisha's Puri ahead of Rath Yatra. They conducted the sanitisation drive at Grand Road of Puri on June 22. Odisha Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration are fully prepared to hold the Rath Yatra. Supreme Court on June 22...

After getting nod from SC, Rath Yatra preparations underway at Puri's Jagannath Temple [Video]

After getting nod from SC, Rath Yatra preparations underway at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Preparations are underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. The Supreme Court on June 22 has granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Rath Yatra 2020: BJP leaders, petitioner welcome SC's decision [Video]

Rath Yatra 2020: BJP leaders, petitioner welcome SC's decision

Supreme Court on June 22 allowed Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and said the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published
Gujarat govt to file petition in HC to seek permission for Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad [Video]

Gujarat govt to file petition in HC to seek permission for Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on June 22 reacted on Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra. He said, "Supreme Court has allowed organisation of Rath Yatra with certain restrictions in Odisha...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published

