After Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar to 'not mess' with him, Divya Khosla Kumar calls him 'thankless'

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Coming down heavily on Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar's wife, actress/filmmaker/producer Divya Khosla Kumar has called the singer 'thankless' and has accused him of 'playing with the minds of the audience'
News video: Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post

Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post 02:02

 After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

'Such people know how to play with audience's minds': Divya slams Sonu Nigam after his allegations against Bhushan Kumar

 Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram story and shared notes while slamming Sonu Nigam for his allegations against her husband and T Series head honcho...
