After Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar to 'not mess' with him, Divya Khosla Kumar calls him 'thankless'
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Coming down heavily on Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar's wife, actress/filmmaker/producer Divya Khosla Kumar has called the singer 'thankless' and has accused him of 'playing with the minds of the audience'
After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.