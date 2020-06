MP: Tea seller's daughter Anchal Gangwal flies high, becomes IAF officer Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Obstacles cannot stop a person from realising dreams if one has the determination, and this has been proved by 24-year-old Anchal Gangwal, a tea seller's daughter who recently joined the Indian Air Force as Flying Officer. She was commissioned into the Indian Air Force ( IAF ) a few days back, but it was not an easy journey for her as sometimes her father did not even have the money to pay for her education fees. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this