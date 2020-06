Golden Globes 2021 postponed following Oscar delay — new date REVEALED Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

In order to maintain the relevance of film awards, the Academy Of Motion Arts and Pictures had earlier announced their decision to hold the next Oscars on 25th April instead of their usual slot at the end of February, and now, the Golden Globes, too, are following suit 👓 View full article

