Senior IAS officer Vijay Shankar, implicated in IMA scam, found dead Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Senior IAS officer B.M. Vijay Shankar, was found dead at his house in Jayanagar on Tuesday. He was implicated in the IMA ponzi Scheme in July 2019. He 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this