Ahem! Shehnaaz Gill confesses that her dream man should be like Sidharth Shukla Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Shehnaaz Gill said her dream man should be someone like Sidharth Shukla 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this