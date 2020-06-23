CRPF man dies in Kashmir gunfight, 2 JeM terrorists killed
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () A CRPF head constable and two Jaish-e-Muhammedterrorists, including a top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning, IGP (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said. In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, security forces launched a search operation after a brief gunfight with terrorists.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said Pakistan is trying to send more JeM and LeT terrorists to Kashmir. Singh said they have reports of terrorists planning to carry out IED attacks on security forces. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in encounter with security forces in Pulwama....
Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed about the Tral encounter in which three terrorists were neutralised. "Yesterday evening, we received a specific intelligence..