Indo-China faceoff: 68.2 per cent willing to junk Chinese mobiles, TVs, electronic goods

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
In the backdrop of the India-China dispute, 68.2 per cent people said that as a mark of protest, they will stop buying Chinese products, including mobile phones, TVs and electronic goods, according to the latest IANS CVoter Snap Poll. According to the survey, 68.2 per cent people said they will boycott Chinese products, while...
News video: Chinese vessels enter waters near Senkakus 66 days in a row

Chinese vessels enter waters near Senkakus 66 days in a row 01:32

 TOKYO — Chinese government vessels were spotted in waters near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, inside Japan's contiguous zone, for a record 66th consecutive day on Thursday, June 18. Citing a spokesman for the Japan 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters, the Stars and Stripes reported...

