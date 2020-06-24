Indo-China faceoff: 68.2 per cent willing to junk Chinese mobiles, TVs, electronic goods
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () In the backdrop of the India-China dispute, 68.2 per cent people said that as a mark of protest, they will stop buying Chinese products, including mobile phones, TVs and electronic goods, according to the latest IANS CVoter Snap Poll. According to the survey, 68.2 per cent people said they will boycott Chinese products, while...
TOKYO — Chinese government vessels were spotted in waters near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, inside Japan's contiguous zone, for a record 66th consecutive day on Thursday, June 18.
Citing a spokesman for the Japan 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters, the Stars and Stripes reported...
Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the..
The cycle industry of Punjab has started a campaign to boycott Chinese goods and products. They are seeking support and permission from government to import machineries. It will help the cycle industry..