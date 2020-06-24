Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
India and China on Wednesday agreed that expeditious implementation of the previously agreed understanding on disengagement of troops from standoff points in eastern Ladakh would help ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the ministry of external affairs said.The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'China made a mistake': PoK activist on killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh

'China made a mistake': PoK activist on killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh 01:49

 As India & China attempt to resolve issues at the border in Ladakh, a PoK activist has said that China made a big mistake by killing 20 Indian soldiers.  Glasgow based Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, said that people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will come out and back India against China and Pakistan if...

Related videos from verified sources

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India [Video]

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Watch: Human rights activists stage ‘anti-China’ protest in Tokyo [Video]

Watch: Human rights activists stage ‘anti-China’ protest in Tokyo

Human rights activists staged ‘anti-China’ protest in Japan’s Tokyo. The protest was held at the Hachiko statue near Shibuya station. Protesters were seen holding ‘anti-China’ placards...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published
Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital [Video]

Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to soar in the national capital. There was no increase in the fuel price on June 28, after which the spike resumed on June 29. Petrol price spiked by Rs. 0.05 to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Diplomatic talks on, but government sceptical of China

 While the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs met, there is no illusion in the highest levels of the Indian...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this