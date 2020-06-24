India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () India and China on Wednesday agreed that expeditious implementation of the previously agreed understanding on disengagement of troops from standoff points in eastern Ladakh would help ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the ministry of external affairs said.The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.
As India & China attempt to resolve issues at the border in Ladakh, a PoK activist has said that China made a big mistake by killing 20 Indian soldiers. Glasgow based Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, said that people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will come out and back India against China and Pakistan if...
The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion..