Satellite images, reports indicate PLA’s set up camp at clash site
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () The situation in several sectors in eastern Ladakh remains very tense, with China reinforcing military positions in the Depsang Plains, while continuing to occupy Indian territory on the north bank of Pangong Tso. Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh to take stock of the operational situation on Wednesday.
The Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh-led government Manipur a day after nine legislators withdrew support from the government. If the government fails to survive, the..