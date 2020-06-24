Satellite images, reports indicate PLA’s set up camp at clash site Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The situation in several sectors in eastern Ladakh remains very tense, with China reinforcing military positions in the Depsang Plains, while continuing to occupy Indian territory on the north bank of Pangong Tso . Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh to take stock of the operational situation on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

