Yes Bank scam: CBI submits chargesheet against Rana Kapoor and Wadhawans Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The CBI on Thursday submitted a chargesheet in the cheating and corruption case it had registered against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The trio are in jail. The document was submitted before the special CBI court in Mumbai. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this