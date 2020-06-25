Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of FATF vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operation from its soil. FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.
Five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, return to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on June 22. Earlier on June 15, India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche...
Charge d' Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned on June 16. He was summoned and also a strong protest was lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials..
Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's permanent mission to United Nation's Office at Geneva (UNOG) exercised India's Right of Reply to Pakistan at 43rd Session of UNHRC in Geneva. Aryan said, "It's..