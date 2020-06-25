Global  

Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

IndiaTimes Thursday, 25 June 2020
India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of FATF vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operation from its soil. FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.
