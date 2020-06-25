Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA



Related videos from verified sources India's UNSC election: Govt slams Pakistan for misusing international fora



India hit out at Pakistan after election to UN Security Council. Pakistan reportedly did not vote for India in the UNSC election. Pakistan's move was in vain; India got 184 votes against minimum.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published 6 days ago Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires summoned by MEA for abduction of Indian officials



Charge d' Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned on June 16. He was summoned and also a strong protest was lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago Attacks on Hindu funeral procession, church portray plight of minorities in Pakistan: India at UNHRC



Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's permanent mission to United Nation's Office at Geneva (UNOG) exercised India's Right of Reply to Pakistan at 43rd Session of UNHRC in Geneva. Aryan said, "It's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Pak in FATF list vindicates India's position: MEA India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of FATF vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against...

IndiaTimes 40 minutes ago





Tweets about this