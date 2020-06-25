Global  

Indian Railways manufactured 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 66.4 kl sanitizer, 7.33 lakh masks till June 24

IndiaTimes Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
As many as 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 66.4-kilo sanitizer and 7.33 lakh masks have been manufactured by Indian Railways till June 24.
