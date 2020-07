Related videos from verified sources Calls For Plantation, Broward County To Change Names



CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the calls for change. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:49 Published 2 weeks ago Farmers burn wheat stubble ahead of paddy plantation in Amritsar



Farmers continued to burn wheat stubble in Punjab's Amritsar amid coronavirus pandemic on May 24. They burnt stubble in Chatiwind village to clear the fields ahead of paddy plantation. Paddy plantation.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on May 24, 2020

Tweets about this