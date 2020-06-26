|
|
|
16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar allegedly commits suicide in Delhi
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.
Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.
|
|
|
|
|