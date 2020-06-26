Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlock 2.0 guidelines likely to be announced by June 30; international flights may resume on selected routes

DNA Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Even though the country is witnessing a rapid day-by-day increase of coronavirus cases, the central government is likely to ease more restrictions as it looks to issue guidelines for Unlock 2.0 around June 30.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Unlock 1.0: Temples across country set to reopen [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Temples across country set to reopen

Temples across the nation is all set to reopen from June 08. Sanitization work in temples is underway. Priests have urged devotees to not bring offerings to temples. Devotees have also been asked to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:57Published
Unlock 1.0: Jharkhand to not open religious places, says CM Hemant Soren [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Jharkhand to not open religious places, says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand will not open any religious places said Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 01. Hemant Soren said, "Due to increasing number of coronavirus cases, we are not opening religious places in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Unlock 1.0: Kolkata's ferry services partially resume at Babughat [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Kolkata's ferry services partially resume at Babughat

Kolkata's ferry services have partially started at Babughat on June 01 after the government issued the guidelines for unlock 1.0. With all safety measures, ferry service providers are following..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this