Unlock 2.0 guidelines likely to be announced by June 30; international flights may resume on selected routes



Related videos from verified sources Unlock 1.0: Temples across country set to reopen



Temples across the nation is all set to reopen from June 08. Sanitization work in temples is underway. Priests have urged devotees to not bring offerings to temples. Devotees have also been asked to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57 Published 3 weeks ago Unlock 1.0: Jharkhand to not open religious places, says CM Hemant Soren



Jharkhand will not open any religious places said Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 01. Hemant Soren said, "Due to increasing number of coronavirus cases, we are not opening religious places in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published on June 1, 2020 Unlock 1.0: Kolkata's ferry services partially resume at Babughat



Kolkata's ferry services have partially started at Babughat on June 01 after the government issued the guidelines for unlock 1.0. With all safety measures, ferry service providers are following.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this