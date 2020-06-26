'I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter': Priyanka dares UP govt
Friday, 26 June 2020 () "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.
Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal. On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition....
Congress General Secretary (Uttar Pradesh East) Priyanka Gandhi on June 09 raised several questions on UP Assistant Teachers' Recruitment exam and demanded strict action against the culprits. She said,..