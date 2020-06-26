Global  

'I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter': Priyanka dares UP govt

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
"I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.
