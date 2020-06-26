India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000-mark Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 cases.


