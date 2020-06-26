Covid-19 cases rising, Guwahati to shut down from Sunday midnight
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Following a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases without travel history in the community in Guwahati in last few days, Assam government today ordered 14 days complete lockdown in Kamrup (metro) district, which encompasses Guwahati city, from Sunday midnight. Night curfew will be in place across the state from 7pm to 7am instead of 9pm to 9am.
In order to prevent COVID-19 infection, SN Farid, a restaurant owner from Guwahati redesigned robots to serve food and medicines to COVID patients. The robots also help patients to facilitate virtual..
Guwahati restaurant owner has designed a special robot amid COVID crisis to assist health care workers. Keeping in mind rapidly rising cases in country, owner SN Farid said the robot can also help in..