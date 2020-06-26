Global  

Covid-19 cases rising, Guwahati to shut down from Sunday midnight

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020
Following a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases without travel history in the community in Guwahati in last few days, Assam government today ordered 14 days complete lockdown in Kamrup (metro) district, which encompasses Guwahati city, from Sunday midnight. Night curfew will be in place across the state from 7pm to 7am instead of 9pm to 9am.
