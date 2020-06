Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon's brother and blasts convict, dead Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and a brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Prison in Maharashtra 's Nashik district, a prison official said. The cause of death was yet to ascertained and the body would be sent to Dhule for autopsy, he said. πŸ‘“ View full article