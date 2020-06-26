Covid-19: 12-hour night curfew in Assam, Hyderabad market traders to shut shops for 8 days
Friday, 26 June 2020 () With coronavirus cases on the rise, the Assam government announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight while traders of Hyderabad's largest wholesale market Begum Bazar decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.
