Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: 12-hour night curfew in Assam, Hyderabad market traders to shut shops for 8 days

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
With coronavirus cases on the rise, the Assam government announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight while traders of Hyderabad's largest wholesale market Begum Bazar decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown for 1 week

COVID-19: Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown for 1 week 02:20

 In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar. Begum Bazar will be under voluntarily lockdown from June 28 to July 05. The association will implement a 1-week lockdown in view of coronavirus crisis. The decision...

Related videos from verified sources

Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th [Video]

Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th

A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Nine-year-old girl hugs her grandparents after 81 days apart [Video]

Nine-year-old girl hugs her grandparents after 81 days apart

This is the heartwarming moment a nine-year-old girl finally hugged her loving grandparents for the first time - after 81 DAYS apart.Cuddly Terri-Lea Cook said she had lost count of the days she'd been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Night market in Bangkok re-opens but without the Chinese tourists [Video]

Night market in Bangkok re-opens but without the Chinese tourists

A popular night market re-opened in Bangkok, Thailand, tonight (June 15) after the country ended its coronavirus curfew. The Rot Fai night train market in the Ratchadapisek district of the Thai..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this

rolebuild

The RoleBuild Covid-19: 12-hour night curfew in Assam, Hyderabad market traders to shut shops for 8 days | India News https://t.co/7qe1yIKf3B 45 seconds ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Covid-19: 12-hour night curfew in Assam, Hyderabad market traders to shut shops for 8 days https://t.co/hkeqs3jY11 2 minutes ago

ayushimusic05

Ayushi🐒💕||SidHeart||♥️ RT @IndianExpress: Assam announces 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati, 12-hour night curfew across state #Coronavirus LIVE Updates: htt… 17 minutes ago

SrinjoyMajumda1

Srinjoy Majumdar RT @ThePrintIndia: Assam imposes 12-hour night curfew, 14-day lockdown in Guwahati amid rising Covid cases https://t.co/2ludHndqri 2 hours ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrintIndia Assam imposes 12-hour night curfew, 14-day lockdown in Guwahati amid rising Covid cases https://t.co/2ludHndqri 3 hours ago