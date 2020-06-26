Given a chance, Abhishek Bachchan will choose to do THIS with his Dhoom 3 costar Aamir Khan instead of acting
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan worked together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Dhoom 3, which collected over Rs 280 crore at the box office. It also featured Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai's Versova after his dubbing session. The actor was seen wearing a mask due to COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan was seen at a beach.
Actress Disha Patani was spotted in Juhu on June 24. Disha was spotted exiting a store in Juhu in orange pants pairing it with white Spaghetti and black mask. Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman..