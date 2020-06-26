Global  

Hospital gets notice for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Jaipur: Rajasthan's Health Department has served a notice to NIMS hospital here seeking an explanation on conducting trials of Patanjali Ayurved's drug Coronil on coronavirus patients, an official said on Friday.

"We served notice to the hospital on Wednesday evening seeking explanation in three days. The hospital did not...
