Watch video: Gurugram residents report sightings of swarms of crop-eating locust

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
After a massive swarm of desert locusts destroyed crops in many parts of western and central India, residents in Gurugram have shared pictures and videos on social media showing clusters of the insects flying over the city and villages on Saturday morning.

According to a report in *NDTV*, a large swarm of the insect were seen...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram: Watch | Oneindia News

Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram: Watch | Oneindia News 01:21

 Swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts have reached Gurugram, right next to national capital Delhi. Multiple videos shot by residents of Gurugram city and villages in the district this morning show massive clusters of locusts flying in. Thousands of locusts were seen covering the sky near the...

