Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, two critical after ammonia gas leak in Kurnool factory

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. The incident took place at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. More details are awaited in this regard.
One person died and 2 others injured in a boiler explosion at a chemical factory under Chinhat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on June 19. Injured people were shifted to the hospital..
Police arrested workers of Left parties in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on June 05. The party workers were going to protest at LG Polymers industry where gas leak incident occurred on May 07. Around..
At least eight people have died and several fell sick after a gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory. Poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory Visakhapatnam district on May 7. The incident happened at..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:02Published