Covid-19: Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Delhi University on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, by 10 days "in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic". The revised datesheets for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be notified on July 3, the university said.
