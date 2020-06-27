Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment: Bombay HC
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The Bombay high court observed that Covid-19 patients from poor and indigent sections cannot be expected to produce documentary proof to avail subsidised or free treatment while getting admitted to hospitals.
A trust in Mumbai is proving oxygen cylinders for free to COVID-19 patients who are not able to pay their medical bills. Zakir Chauhan, the trustee said, "As doctor say, patients not getting enough oxygen is one of the major reasons for Covid-19 deaths." Total number of 1,59,133 coronavirus cases...