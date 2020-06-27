Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment: Bombay HC

Video credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Mumbai trust providing free oxygen cylinders to poor COVID-19 patients 01:31 A trust in Mumbai is proving oxygen cylinders for free to COVID-19 patients who are not able to pay their medical bills. Zakir Chauhan, the trustee said, "As doctor say, patients not getting enough oxygen is one of the major reasons for Covid-19 deaths." Total number of 1,59,133 coronavirus cases...