Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment: Bombay HC

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The Bombay high court observed that Covid-19 patients from poor and indigent sections cannot be expected to produce documentary proof to avail subsidised or free treatment while getting admitted to hospitals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai trust providing free oxygen cylinders to poor COVID-19 patients

Mumbai trust providing free oxygen cylinders to poor COVID-19 patients 01:31

 A trust in Mumbai is proving oxygen cylinders for free to COVID-19 patients who are not able to pay their medical bills. Zakir Chauhan, the trustee said, "As doctor say, patients not getting enough oxygen is one of the major reasons for Covid-19 deaths." Total number of 1,59,133 coronavirus cases...

Related videos from verified sources

Medical bills for coronavirus treatment start trickling into Florida patients [Video]

Medical bills for coronavirus treatment start trickling into Florida patients

Florida patients who battled the coronavirus are now getting sucker-punched with medical bills from their treatment.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:29Published

Tweets about this