Do not just celebrate PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary, but follow his ideals: Congress tells KCR govt Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The Congress has welcomed the decision of the TRS government to celebrate the birth centenary of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao but said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led ruling TRS should also follow the ideals of the great leader. 👓 View full article

