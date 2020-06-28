Health Ministry: 8 states account for 87 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, 85 per cent active caseload

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold



CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 8 hours ago

‘Maharashtra government not hiding Covid deaths’: Health Minister Rajesh Tope



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke on Covid situation in the state. Tope said that the government is not hiding Covid deaths, testing. "Sometimes deaths for two days have to be reported.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published 16 hours ago