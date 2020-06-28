Global  

Health Ministry: 8 states account for 87 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, 85 per cent active caseload

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry Saturday said that eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection. "It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana,...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Amit Shaha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Amit Shaha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News 02:44

 Union Health Minister Harshwardhan said today that eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - had contributed to 85.5 per cent of active caseload and 87 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the country. Union Home Minister...

