Health Ministry: 8 states account for 87 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, 85 per cent active caseload
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () The Union Health Ministry Saturday said that eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection. "It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana,...
