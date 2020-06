Ladakh face-off: Zomato employees in Kolkata set company T-shirts on fire in protest Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Back on June 16, the Indian Army confirmed violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh had claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this