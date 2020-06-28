Maharashtra likely to become biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on large scale: CM
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will be inaugurate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra is likely to become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale. "Tomorrow we will be inaugurating a centre for plasma therapy after this it is likely that we will be the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy at this level
In Ohio, some of our most vulnerable neighbors rely on programs from the state and local governments. Family and Children First Councils are seeing some of the biggest need. Now, they're getting a $1..
If turtles are one of your favourite animals to see in the wild, this video will excite you beyond words. From experiencing tiny little baby golfing turtles making their way to the beach surface from..