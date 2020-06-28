Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telangana government gearing up to re-impose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

IndiaTimes Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
With the number of coronavirus positive cases touching 1,000 every day in the city, the state government is gearing up to re-impose lockdown for at least 15 days in Greater Hyderabad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News 02:34

 The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin Again', the government said that movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the...

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown for 1 week [Video]

COVID-19: Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown for 1 week

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar. Begum Bazar will be under voluntarily lockdown from June 28 to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet [Video]

Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on June 24. The meeting was held to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The state has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News [Video]

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Decision to be taken whether lockdown should be reimposed in GHMC limits: Telangana CM

 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater...
IndiaTimes

Will monitor situation: KCR on lockdown in Hyd

 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this