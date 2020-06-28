Congress didn't criticise China while questioned Modi govt on Ladakh standoff: Union minister
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of "not criticising China" while "posing questions" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the Ladakh standoff between both countries.Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Chandigarh unit of the BJP, the minister also accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi of asking questions, allegedly “designed to lower the morale of the armed forces”.
BJP President, JP Nadda during Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally targeted the Congress, and demanded the reason behind the "transfer of money" from People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2005-06. JP Nadda said, "I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation...
Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for its stand on the faceoff with China in Ladakh. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi's 'surender Modi' tweet was used by Pakistan &..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57Published
Congress's Rahul Gandhi took on friend and foe today with a tweet, which, refereeing to the events at Ladakh, questioned, When will there be talk of national security. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has..
Delhi has not reached community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday, a day after the city reported 2,948 fresh infections over 24 hours to record more than..