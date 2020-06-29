Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Why did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China?': Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress over 'donation' row

DNA Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its attacks on the Congress in the recent days, claiming that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had accepted donations from the Chinese embassy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Now everyone is in BJP: CM Chouhan on including ex-Congress leaders in cabinet

Now everyone is in BJP: CM Chouhan on including ex-Congress leaders in cabinet 01:26

 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh's cabinet on June 02, including ex-Congress leaders. On including these ex-congressmen, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Now everyone is in BJP and we will work together for the development and prosperity of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Can't run state from home': Maharashtra BJP chief takes dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray

 Taking a dig at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the state can't be run from home. "(BJP..
IndiaTimes
Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order [Video]

Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order

Following the High Court decision clearing the way for the construction of the new Secretariat of Telangana government, the demolition of the old Secretariat complex began in Hyderabad. The demolition process started after the Telangana High Court rebuffed PILs challenging the K Chandrashekar Rao government's decision to build a new secretariat complex. BJP has been opposing the state government's decision on making the new secretariat. The TRS on the other hand has dismissed the criticism, while also accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Union minister Pratap Sarangi goes into home quarantine

 Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two..
IndiaTimes

Rahul skips defence panel meets, questions troops’ valour: BJP

 BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday accused Congress’s Rahul Gandhi of not attending meetings of the standing committee on defence and said he was instead..
IndiaTimes

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe violation of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & others

 The other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.
DNA
BJP accuses Congress of having secret relation with China [Video]

BJP accuses Congress of having secret relation with China

BJP President, JP Nadda during Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally targeted the Congress, and demanded the reason behind the "transfer of money" from People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2005-06. JP Nadda said, "I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 3 hundred thousand USD from the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in 2005-06. This is the secret relation of Congress and China."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit before MP bypolls [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit before MP bypolls

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 7 reacted on former CM Kamal Nath's temple visit before by-polls in the state. He said, "To win the election there is a need of people's grace with the grace of god. And people only graced those, who work for their betterment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi on July 05. Ramvilas Paswan's son Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan was also present. "Today is the birthday of Ram Vilas Paswan. I come here to congratulate him. We also discussed 2-3 matters of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told media persons.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion [Video]

'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion

BJP leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on July 2 said that he does not need any certificate from Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. He slammed them by saying, "The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months....I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai'" Earlier in the day, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Sri Ram Temple Trust chairman, secretary depose in Babri Masjid demolition trial

 Sri Ram Temple trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and its secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday accused the erstwhile Congress government in the Centre of..
IndiaTimes

Sri Ram Temple Trust chairman, secretary depose in Babri Masjid demolition tria

 Sri Ram Temple trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and its secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday accused the erstwhile Congress government in the Centre of..
IndiaTimes

Congress lauds Army, seeks PM’s apology

 Congress lauded the “valour” of Indian Army after reports of partial Chinese withdrawal from some points in Ladakh, even as it demanded that Prime Minister..
IndiaTimes

GOP Sen. Grassley: Congress may override Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases

 Sen. Chuck Grassley, a staunch Trump ally, said Congress would "probably override" a Trump veto on removing Confederate names from military bases.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies [Video]

PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies

A massive row had broken out over PM Modi's remark that the Chinese had not intruded into Indian territory. The opposition launched a fierce attack on the Prime Minister citing how his statement was in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
MP cabinet will work for prosperity and development of people: Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]

MP cabinet will work for prosperity and development of people: Jyotiraditya Scindia

28 MLAs took oath as ministers under Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on July 02. BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is not someone's team; it's the team of people of the state...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Amarinder Singh backs Rahul Gandhi for Parliament debate on China after Amit Shah's remark [Video]

Amarinder Singh backs Rahul Gandhi for Parliament debate on China after Amit Shah's remark

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on June 29 replied to Home Minister Amit Shah's acceptance of Congress' Rahul Gandhi's parliament debate challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

The 4 stimulus plans Congress is debating that could put extra cash in your bank account

The 4 stimulus plans Congress is debating that could put extra cash in your bank account · Congress is expected to debate a phase-four stimulus package next month. · Many economists have said additional action is needed to keep jobless people...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mid-Day

Congress party’s stand on India-China issue assailed

 BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress over its criticism of the NDA governments handling of the India-China issue and charged
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

 WASHINGTON (AP) — At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHindu

Tweets about this