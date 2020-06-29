COVID-19: Recoveries-active cases gap reach 1 lakh
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said. A total of 3,09,712 patients...
World tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1 crore mark on June 28. Country tally stand on 203051 active cases with 16,095 deaths. Maharashtra has reported 156 deaths and 5,493 new COVID-19 positive cases today. Delhi has reported 2889 new COVID-19 positive cases and 65 deaths today, and is continuing...
California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down. According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in seven..
Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..