Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Recoveries-active cases gap reach 1 lakh

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said. A total of 3,09,712 patients...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID update: Delhi continues to see marginal dip in new cases, Guwahati goes for 14-day lockdown

COVID update: Delhi continues to see marginal dip in new cases, Guwahati goes for 14-day lockdown 01:55

 World tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1 crore mark on June 28. Country tally stand on 203051 active cases with 16,095 deaths. Maharashtra has reported 156 deaths and 5,493 new COVID-19 positive cases today. Delhi has reported 2889 new COVID-19 positive cases and 65 deaths today, and is continuing...

Related videos from verified sources

Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs [Video]

Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs

California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down. According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in seven..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Florida Faces Large Spike Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Faces Large Spike Coronavirus Cases

Seven weeks after Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis reopened, the state faces a major spike in COVID-19 cases. State officials said in one day 8,942 new cases were confirmed. According to Gizmodo, in April..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Recovered Covid-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry

 The gap between recoveries and active cases of Covid-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union health ministry said on Sunday as coronavirus cases in India mounted to...
IndiaTimes

Centre says 'encouraging' results as states step up Covid surveillance

 With a record spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday and the death toll rose to 16,095. The Centre, however,...
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry data

 The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active Covid-19 cases, with the difference between the two nearing one lakh fast, the Union health...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

ReformAustin

Reform Austin RT @Ron_Nirenberg: COVID-19 UPDATE: We're now at 10,147 (+495) cases. 6888 active, 3150 recoveries - 375 Travel-related - 3305 Close-cont… 4 minutes ago

TiChitsinde

Tichaona Chitsinde RT @263Chat: Zimbabwe COVID-19 Update (28 June 2020) Confirmed cases - 567 New cases - None Recoveries - 142 Deaths - 6 Active cases… 11 minutes ago

sunstarcebu

SunStar Cebu Mandaue City now has 761 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 230 recoveries, 17 deaths and 512 active cases. Get more de… https://t.co/fKBzzmnbEg 11 minutes ago

263Chat

263Chat 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe COVID-19 Update (28 June 2020) Confirmed cases - 567 New cases - None Recoveries - 142 Deaths - 6 Ac… https://t.co/Uq11XiMfsf 12 minutes ago

tshepiyame

MmaagweYaya😍 RT @MmegiOnline: 16 ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES IN BOTSWANA - 12 new local confirmed cases reported on Friday alone Latest stats: 26/06/2020 Tota… 24 minutes ago

Anand_Journ

Anand Singh RT @shankar_news18: #BSF COVID UPDATE / 29 JUN ACTIVE CASES ON DATE - 305 RECOVERIES TILL DATE - 655 SUMMARY OF DEATHS TILL DATE: EXPIRED… 36 minutes ago

sunstarcebu

SunStar Cebu Read more here: https://t.co/2axu1Iuf5h of Sunday, June 28, 2020, Cebu City has a total of 4,962 Coronavirus diseas… https://t.co/WkKEvrujPs 41 minutes ago

shankar_news18

shankar anand (@News18) #BSF COVID UPDATE / 29 JUN ACTIVE CASES ON DATE - 305 RECOVERIES TILL DATE - 655 SUMMARY OF DEATHS TILL DATE: EXPI… https://t.co/nGpxNRngNm 44 minutes ago