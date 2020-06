UP: Migrants’ river revival feat in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

After their traumatic trek back home during the lockdown, when 300 migrant labourers toiled in the harsh summer to revive a dead river in their native Barabanki district, little did they imagine their effort would draw praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. 👓 View full article