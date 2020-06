Agreement for hydroelectric project in Bhutan signed in presence of EAM Jaishankar Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

"The Concession Agreement for the 600 MW Kholongchhu (Joint Venture) Hydroelectric Project between the Royal Govt of Bhutan and Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited was signed on 29 June in Thimphu, in the presence of S Jaishankar , external affairs minister, Govt of India and Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, foreign minister, Royal Govt of Bhutan," a press statement read.