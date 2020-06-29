Global  

Himachal Pradesh governor suggests airstrip, army mountain division along India-China border

IndiaTimes Monday, 29 June 2020
Amid tension along India-China border, Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya has suggested to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to construct an airstrip urgently in Spiti and to raise the Independent Mountain Division in Kinnaur.
