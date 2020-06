Related videos from verified sources 5 Facts About the 4th of July



5 Facts About the 4th of July 1. The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4. July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document. 2. Massachusetts was the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on June 24. The meeting was held to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The state has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 5 days ago Colorado Senators Co-Sponsor Bill To Designate Juneteenth Federal Holiday



Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner say the holiday would be called "Juneteenth National Independence Day" Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this