HRD ministry wants Rs 2,300cr more for Covid-hit edu sector



Related videos from verified sources ‘Ayush will clear stance on Patanjali's covid medicines after…’: Shripad Naik



MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik said that his Ministry will clear its stance on Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago Activists douse French health ministry in red paint



French protesters on Saturday doused the country's health ministry with red paint, to symbolize the blood of those who died from COVID-19 and to demonstrate against poor working conditions for public.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Drivers, transporters can lodge complaint on ministry's control room no. 1930 pertaining to lockdown: MHA



Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Women Safety) Punya Salila Srivastava on May 4 informed that the Ministry has asked states to ensure that there should not be any issues in interstate cargo.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on May 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources HRD ministry wants Rs 2,300cr more for edu sector In the backdrop of Covid-19, the HRD ministry projected a requirement of Rs 2,306.4 crore for the development of online courses/ programmes over five years. The...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this