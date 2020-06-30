HRD ministry wants Rs 2,300cr more for Covid-hit edu sector
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () In the backdrop of Covid-19, the HRD ministry projected a requirement of Rs 2,306.4 crore for the development of online courses/ programmes over five years. The ministry also presented a requirement of Rs 55,840 crore for providing ICT facilities to 3.10 lakh government schools. The government also proposed providing digital devices to 40% of the students in higher education.
